McMinnville Scottish Festival takes over Newport Celtic Festival and Highland Games

MCMINNVILLE TEAM TO TAKE OVER NEWPORT CELTIC FESTIVAL

McMinnville – Today marks a big day for the Celtic Heritage Alliance (“CHA”). The CHA which formed in July 2011 to continue their work in hosting the Newport Celtic Festival & Highland Games in Newport, Oregon has reinvigorated its efforts to continue its mission to “preserve and promote Celtic heritage.”

Today its Board of Directors welcomed a new slate of Board members who will take over the charitable non-profit organization in order to create a brand new festival which will be located (aptly) in McMinnville, Oregon. The McMinnville Scottish Festival will carry on many of the events and activities originally hosted in Newport.

Outgoing President Belinda Goody said “I am pleased to know that there is a group of people who have come together with the same passion and determination to carry on the mission and the goals we set out to achieve. It has been a great deal of work, but a labor of love and I am beyond thrilled to see that our legacy will continue on.”

The CHA wishes to thank all of the volunteers, vendors, participants, sponsors and patrons over the years who made the Newport-based festival thrive. The outgoing Board members, President Belinda Goody, Vice President Barbara Gard, Treasurer Marilyn Winston, Secretary Allison Keith and Athletic Director Ray Mabey were patient as we worked together over the past 14 months to bring this to a satisfactory conclusion.

We are confident in the new Board, consisting of President Chris McLaran, Vice President, Ray Mabey, Treasurer, Andrew Anderson, Secretary Gretchen Yoder, and at large member Tony Shouldis have the best interests of the Celtic Heritage Alliance and its mission at heart.

The CHA encourages those who supported the Newport Celtic Festival & Highland Games to offer their full support and patronage to the new McMinnville Scottish Festival slated for the 2nd weekend in June 2018 at a location soon to be announced.

For more information, please contact the McMinnville Scottish Festival at celticheritagealliance@gmail.com