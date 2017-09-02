Weather or Not: Air Quality Alert

Saturday, Sep. 2nd – Lincoln County

Summary: Mostly sunny and sea breezy yesterday; fair skies, patchy fog overnight.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 68F/57F/33mph/0.00”

Depoe Bay: 65F/49F/25mph/0.00”

Newport: 70F/50F/24mph/0.00”

Waldport: 61F/51F/21mph/0.00”

Yachats: 61F/49F/24mph/0.00”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: unlimited

Visibility: 10 miles/Wind: calm/Altimeter: 29.95”

An Air Quality Alert has been issued for the Central Coast by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency. The alert is in effect from noon today until 6:00pm Tuesday. Wildfires burning in the region combined with elevated ozone levels will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times. Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate heart and lung diseases, and exacerbate other health problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung condition.

Forecast: Warm and smoky conditions are expected right through Labor Day weekend. Ocean air will dictate how much smoke and heat will actually impact the Central Coast. Temperatures of 70-75F are certainly possible even with the afternoon/evening sea breeze, and the wildfire smoke will probably be worse during the overnight and morning periods when the wind dies down. Outlook: still mostly clear and warm through Wednesday, and then some projections are showing the first bona fide front in over three months arriving Thursday or Friday with cooler temperatures and, gasp, some regular old rain.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are dry, temps 50-55F. Willamette Valley roads are dry, thermometer readings near 60F. The Columbia River Gorge has dry pavement, temperatures 65-70F. For the Cascades, highways are dry, 55-65F, the free air freezing level is 12,000 feet.

* Outlook for holiday weekend travelers is bare pavement at all elevations through Monday night. Areas of limited visibility and short traffic delays are possible due to the ongoing wildfires.

* An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT's TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are NW less than 5 knots nearshore this morning, but blowing 10-15 knots offshore at Stonewall Bank with choppy seas 5-6 feet at 5-6 seconds. A Small Craft Advisory for winds is in effect through late tonight. High pressure will remain over the offshore waters for the next several days. A thermally-induced trough of low pressure along the Oregon Coast will shift inland later today. The Small Craft Advisory for wind continues with speeds of 20-25 knots. Gusts over the inner waters will ease a bit during the late-evening through morning hours, but increase again by early afternoon. Wind speeds ease Sunday morning as the coastal gradient relaxes. Models suggest a coastal wind reversal along the South Coast on Monday evening then spreading north Monday night. Seas will remain near 5-6 feet over the next few days and be dominated by the locally driven wind. This will create choppy conditions with steep seas through tonight. However, square-sea conditions, such as 7 feet and 7 seconds, are not expected. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Sunny, smoky, breezy, surf 3-4 feet (low).

* A reminder for inland residents coming to the Central Coast over the next few days to escape the heat wave — the ocean is extremely cold even in Summer and swimming in it can quickly lead to hypothermia and drowning. Also, rip currents and sneaker waves can put you in harm’s way at any time.

* Tides

09/02 Sat 11:20 AM 6.48 H

09/02 Sat 4:28 PM 3.28 L

09/02 Sat 10:26 PM 7.85 H

09/03 Sun 5:17 AM 0.30 L

In Short: Fair, smoky, sea breezy, warmer.