Yachats selects a heavy-weight to fill City Manager’s position

The Council unanimously agreed to offer the position of Yachats City Manager to Shannon Beaucaire who has accepted the position and will begin work on October 1.

Ms. Beaucaire, who earned her lawyer’s degree from Northwestern School of Law in Portland, has operated a consulting service in Albuquerque NM for the past 15 years, during which she served the City of Albuquerque as a division manager in the legal department. She also served the New Mexico Supreme Court as a statewide manager. She has worked specifically with citizen-oriented teams and in organizational development, as well as strategic planning and organizational development.

She replaces the first-ever City Manager for the City of Yachats, Joan Davies, who retired early this year, as many public employees did, in response to legislative action concerning PERS retirement accounts. She will be available part-time for a short period, to assist in the transition of a number of major projects already in the works, including the south reservoir site development and the remodeling of the old bank building to house the Yachats Library.

Here’s a message to the community by Councilor Max Glen on the appointment of Shannon Beaucaire to the position of Yachats City Manager:

The recruitment firm, Prothman Co., received 21 applications for the Yachats City Manager position. Following a review of qualifications and preliminary interviews, they invited five candidates for a final interview. Three were scheduled for interviews, but one withdrew this past week.

There was a meet and greet event Sunday afternoon, with both candidates. More than 50 residents talked with the candidates and then provided written reviews for the Council.

The Council interviewed the applicants in a public meeting Monday morning. Tours were provided for the applicants by three residents, and tour guides shared with the Council a summary of their impressions. There was also an opportunity for City staff to meet both applicants and ask questions.

The Council then deliberated in executive session, reviewed resumes, background checks, letters of reference, and the written citizen comments from the meet-and-greet session. The Council unanimously agreed to offer the position of Yachats City Manager to Shannon Beaucaire who has accepted the position and will begin work on October 1

.

Ms. Beaucaire, who earned her juris doctorate from Northwestern School of Law in Portland OR, has operated a consulting service in Albuquerque NM for the past 15 years, during which she served the City of Albuquerque as a division manager in the legal department. She also served the New Mexico Supreme Court as a statewide manager. She has worked specifically with citizen-oriented teams and in organizational development, as well as strategic planning and organizational development.

Ms Beaucaire replaces the first-ever City Manager for the City of Yachats, Joan Davies, who retired early this year, as many public employees did, in response to legislative action concerning PERS retirement accounts. She will be available part-time for a short period, to assist in the transition of a number of major projects already in the works, including the south reservoir site development and the remodeling of the old bank building to house the Yachats Library.