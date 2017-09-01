Newport Physical Therapy treats Dizziness or Vertigo (sensation of spinning)

Benign Paroxysmal Positional Vertigo (BPPV) is a condition in which normal function of the inner ear is interrupted. Structures of the inner ear including the semicircular canals make up the Vestibular System which is responsible for balance and knowing where one’s head is in space. Fluid in the semicircular canals moves past tiny hairs inside the canals which allows the brain to sense where the head is positioned and gives information about how to maintain balance while the body/head are in motion. Some people get calcium carbonate crystals called otoconia in the semicircular canals. These crystals can be displaced and begin to roll around inside one of the semicircular canals causing vertigo when the head is moving in a particular direction.

People who have experienced a head injury are more likely to get BPPV. Contraction of a virus, being over age 50 or having been sedentary for a period of time can also be linked to BPPV.

Physical Therapists are trained to reduce or eliminate the vertigo caused by BPPV by administering specific head movements and teaching the associated home exercises.

