Newbie on the Depoe Bay City Council: Now City Clerk-Recorder

Depoe Bay City Councilor Jeff Wiseman, serving his first term on the council, decided he’d apply for the job that former City Clerk-Recorder Pery Murray just retired from. And the council, after reviewing all the applicants, gave him the job.

So now the council is looking for applicants who would like to take Mr. Wiseman’s place on the council. Just walk in to Depoe Bay City Hall, and ask for an application. It will tell you that you must be a voter and that you’ve lived within the Depoe Bay city limits for at least a year as of the date of your appointment to the council.

Of course they prefer someone who is familiar with government issues and who is willing to attend various meetings, including city council!

The city also just announced they’re looking for an accounting clerk.