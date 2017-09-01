Weather or Not: Reasonable and Seasonable

Friday, September 1st – Lincoln County

Summary: Mostly sunny and sea breezy yesterday; some patchy fog overnight.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 65F/55F/25mph/0.00”

Depoe Bay: 65F/46F/21mph/0.00”

Newport: 68F/46F/28mph/0.00”

Waldport: 61F/52F/24mph/0.00”

Yachats: 63F/50F/31mph/0.00”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: unlimited

Visibility: 10 miles/Wind: calm/Altimeter: 30.10”

Forecast: Prepare for lots of visitors as the beginning of the inland heat wave and the holiday weekend coincide. The Central Coast will become an air conditioner for the sweltering legions as the mercury stays in the reasonable seasonable range here with highs 65-70F and lows 50-55F for the next several days. Expect mostly sunny days, partly cloudy nights and moderate afternoon sea breezes.

Labor Day Weekend… Sunny days, mostly clear nights, highs 65-70F, lows 50-55F.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are dry, temps 45-55F. Willamette Valley roads are dry, thermometer readings 55-60F. The Columbia River Gorge has dry pavement, temperatures 65-70F. For the Cascades, highways are dry, 50-60F, the free air freezing level is 12,000 feet.

* Outlook for holiday weekend travelers is bare pavement at all elevations through Monday night. Areas of limited visibility are possible due to smoke from wildfires.

* An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are N 5-10 knots nearshore this morning, but blowing 15-20 knots offshore at Stonewall Bank with choppy seas 5 feet at 6 seconds. A Small Craft Advisory for winds is in effect through Saturday evening. High pressure will remain over the offshore waters through the weekend. A thermally-induced trough of low pressure along the South Oregon Coast will strengthen today, spreading small craft advisory winds north. Winds ease a little later Sat and Sun as the trough of low pressure shifts inland. Strongest winds through the weekend will tend to be in the afternoon and evening hours. Swells will remain near 5 feet for the next few days, so seas will tend to be dominated by the locally driven winds. This will create choppy conditions with steep seas through at least Saturday. Seas however will tend to remain 7 feet or less through rest of the weekend. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

Notice to Mariners… Yaquina Bay Channel Lighted Buoy 9 is currently off-station.

On the Beach… Sunny, breezy, surf 3-4 feet (low).

* A reminder for inland residents coming to the Central Coast over the next week to escape the heat wave — the ocean is extremely cold even in Summer and swimming in it can quickly lead to hypothermia and drowning. Also, rip tides and sneaker waves can put you in harm’s way at any time.

* Tides

09/01 Fri 10:40 AM 6.15 H

09/01 Fri 3:38 PM 3.59 L

09/01 Fri 9:37 PM 7.56 H

09/02 Sat 4:37 AM 0.61 L

In Short: Clear, sea breezy, average temperatures for the next week.