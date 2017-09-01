Homeless dog victims being flown around the country, including to Oregon

Sep 012017
Texas humane society workers are flying homeless dogs to shelters areas around the country, including to Oregon, in order to make room in Texas for dogs made homeless by Hurricane Harvey.
Here’s the story in The Oregonian. Click here.
