Homeless dog victims being flown around the country, including to Oregon

Sep 012017
 

Homeless dogs are loaded up in Houston vicinity to make room for flood victim dogs.
Darren Abate photo


Houston area homeless dogs getting trips to hopefully new homes.
Sam Miller photo

Texas humane society workers are flying homeless dogs to shelters areas around the country, including to Oregon, in order to make room in Texas for dogs made homeless by Hurricane Harvey.

Here’s the story in The Oregonian. Click here.

