Toledo’s 24th Annual Labor Day Art Walk Weekend, Sept. 2,3 & 4



Toledo’s 24th annual Labor Day Art Walk Weekend, begins September 2,3rd & 4th, from 10am to 5pm daily and includes 30 artists with 10 venues throughout Toledo. As part of the Art Walk, the 4th Toledo Plein Air Show with nationally shown and awarded artist Ivan Kelly as the Juror of Awards will be exhibiting his on location 8 x 16 oil painting, “G-P from the Boatyard, Summer Evening”.

Ivan Kelly was also Juror for 24th Maritime Art Exhibit 2017 at Coos Bay Art Museum. This show includes artists as far as Canada and will be displayed thru September. Ivan is also “Juror of Awards”, for 4th “PleinAir Yaquina” which is part of Toledo’s Labor Day Weekend Art Walk. This show will be displayed at the Yaquina River Museum of Art thru September. And as Juror display,

Ivan has been a “Signature Member” of American Society of Marine Artists since 2000 and also won “Award of Excellence”, from Oil Painters of America during its competition show in Carmel, CA with his on-location marine painting “Abandoned”, which is now part of the permanent collection of Yaquina River Museum of Art.

Ivan Kelly statement about the painting:

“G-P from the Boatyard, Summer Evening” 8 x 16 on location oil painting

“It was late afternoon under clear skies when I began this impression of Georgia-Pacific from the Toledo boatyard.

Well into the painting, I saw the difficulty in achieving with my paint the brilliance of the evening light on the mill. However, I persisted and nature came to the rescue with drifting clouds giving me keep shadows on the hills beyond.

Just in time, I thought and quickly applied those lovely shadow patterns behind the shining structures. ‘Now that’s more like what I was after,’ I thought and felt quite pleased with my impression.”