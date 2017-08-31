New Schools Rescource Officer serving Toledo and Waldport

Lincoln County Schools Welcome New School Resource Officer

The Lincoln County School District is pleased to welcome new School Resource Officer, Deputy Barry Bruster, serving our Toledo and Waldport schools. Officer Bruster started in this new role the first of August with the Lincoln County School District.

In a welcome email he shared a bit about his background, “I have been with the Sheriff’s Office for 13 years with the last two being a Marine Deputy. I have been trained as a hostage negotiator, critical incident stress facilitator, (and) numerous other law enforcement disciplines.” Bruster and his family live in Toledo and he has been a Lincoln County resident for more than 20 years. In the 1990’s his family purchased the old Midway Theater and renovated it which was then used by the Newport High School drama program.

Sue Graves, the LCSD Safety Coordinator said, “I am super happy to have School Resource Officer Barry Bruster join our team. He asked for this assignment and is eager to serve our schools. I truly can’t think of a better choice.”

School Resource Officers play a very important role in our schools. They proactively promote school safety and support student success by:

Education: Educating students and staff on issues today’s youth struggle with;

Building Relationships: Developing positive and trusting relationships with students and staff; and by

Supporting Administrators: Assisting school principals with law enforcement related matters at school.

We are grateful for our new partnership with our Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and look forward to having School Resource Officer, Deputy Barry Bruster join our team.