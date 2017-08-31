Eat More, Weigh Less – North Lincoln Hospital says it’s no joke!

CHIP kicks off with free introductory sessions in September

Lincoln City – Do you want to eat more and weigh less, drop your blood pressure and cholesterol, save your heart and save money on your food bill? If so, plan to attend an informational session to learn more about the Complete Health Improvement Program (CHIP).

Presented by physicians and other volunteer staff from Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital, CHIP is a simple 30-day lifestyle education program that helps participants discover ways to take charge of their health with safe, simple and deliberate lifestyle choices.

Learn about CHIP at one of these free information sessions: Monday, Sept. 18, Tuesday, Sept. 19 or Wednesday, Sept. 20, 6 to 6:30 p.m.

The program begins with a comprehensive initial health screening on Friday, Sept. 22, followed by evening meetings on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays for five weeks, Sept. 25 through Oct. 26. Each meeting includes discussion and videos on topics including heart disease, diet and exercise along with a delicious meal prepared by the group leaders.

Tuition is charged for the CHIP sessions, with discounts available for accompanying spouses or friends. Some individuals may qualify for a scholarship. The CHIP information sessions and meetings are held at the Seventh-day Adventist Church Fellowship Hall, 2335 NE 22nd St., Lincoln City.

For more information and to register for the free information session, send an email to bordelheide@gmail.com or leave a message at 541-994-5151.

For more information about CHIP, visit chiphealth.com.