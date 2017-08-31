Hot and Smokey Labor Day Weekend…so…

Extreme heat, fire weather watch, and smoke advisories in Oregon over Labor Day Weekend. All of this is also on our website at http://www.co.lincoln.or.us/hhs/page/hot-and-smoky-labor-day-weekend

Additional information in English and Spanish can be located here:

Wildfire Smoke & Your Health (English): https://apps.state.or.us/Forms/Served/le8626.pdf

El Humo de Incendios Forestales y su Salud (Wildfire Smoke & Your Health in Spanish) https://apps.state.or.us/Forms/Served/ls8626.pdf

Heat Illness and Heat Safety Resources from the National Weather Service: http://www.nws.noaa.gov/om/heat/heat-illness.shtml

Warning Signs and Symptoms of Heat Related Illness: https://www.cdc.gov/disasters/extremeheat/warning.html

Avoid – Spot -Treat Heat Stroke & Heat Exhaustion https://www.cdc.gov/phpr/documents/avoid-spot-treat-heat.pdf