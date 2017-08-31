Hot and Smokey Labor Day Weekend…so…

Aug 31 2017
 

Forest fires still burning across Oregon…..


Extreme heat, fire weather watch, and smoke advisories in Oregon over Labor Day Weekend. All of this is also on our website at http://www.co.lincoln.or.us/hhs/page/hot-and-smoky-labor-day-weekend

Additional information in English and Spanish can be located here:

Wildfire Smoke & Your Health (English): https://apps.state.or.us/Forms/Served/le8626.pdf

El Humo de Incendios Forestales y su Salud (Wildfire Smoke & Your Health in Spanish) https://apps.state.or.us/Forms/Served/ls8626.pdf

Heat Illness and Heat Safety Resources from the National Weather Service: http://www.nws.noaa.gov/om/heat/heat-illness.shtml

Warning Signs and Symptoms of Heat Related Illness: https://www.cdc.gov/disasters/extremeheat/warning.html

Avoid – Spot -Treat Heat Stroke & Heat Exhaustion https://www.cdc.gov/phpr/documents/avoid-spot-treat-heat.pdf

