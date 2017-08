The Central Coast Orchid Society will be holding their Orchid Show & Sale on Saturday, September 16th. The show will be at the First Presbyterian Church located at 227 NE 12th Street in Newport. The hours of the show will be from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm. Free admission and parking.

Bring your orchid questions for our vendors. They will be selling not only orchid plants but pots, potting medium, books and orchid-related art.