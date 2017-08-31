Weather or Not: As Far as the Eye Can See

Thursday, August 31st – Lincoln County

Summary: Cloudy, drizzly morning, sunny afternoon yesterday; overcast overnight.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 67F/59F/13mph/0.00”

Depoe Bay: 64F/54F/10mph/0.00”

Newport: 64F/54F/9mph/0.00”

Waldport: 67F/58F/6mph/0.00”

Yachats: 59F/54F/8mph/0.00”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: overcast @ 300’

Visibility: 0.75 miles/Wind: NE 3 mph/Altimeter: 30.16”

Forecast: The Valley is bracing for an unusually long period of excessive heat in the 90-100F range, but here on the Central Coast, we’ll be a heck of a lot cooler. As far as the eye can see, look for sunny days, partly cloudy nights, moderate winds and seasonal temperatures. The mercury rises to 65-70F in the afternoons and dips to 55F after dark over the next week.

Labor Day Weekend… Sunny days, mostly clear nights, highs 65-70F, low 55F.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are dry, temps 55-60F. Willamette Valley roads are dry, thermometer readings 55-60F. The Columbia River Gorge has dry pavement, temperatures 60-70F. For the Cascades, highways are dry, 45-55F, the free air freezing level is 12,000 feet. * An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are N 5-10 knots this morning with seas 2-3 feet at 7 seconds. A Small Craft Advisory for winds is in effect from 1:00pm this afternoon through Saturday evening. We transition to a more typical Summer pattern today as a thermal trough builds on the South Oregon Coast. The strongest day of the northerlies appears to be Friday. The biggest question mark will be whether the inner waters see small craft advisory strength winds the whole time. With some periods of offshore flow and the thermal trough almost trying to push towards the coast at times, the best gradient may be farther offshore. Square seas are also possible Friday into Saturday, but with waves only expected to get to 7-8 feet and periods in the 8-10 second range, conditions are too marginal for more than a mention at this time. But definitely expect more choppy conditions heading into the weekend. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Becoming sunny, breezy, surf 2-3 feet (low).

* A reminder for inland residents coming to the Central Coast over the next week to escape the heat wave — the ocean is extremely cold even in Summer and swimming in it can quickly lead to hypothermia and drowning. Also, rip currents and sneaker waves can put you in harm’s way at any time.

* Tides

08/31 Thu 9:48 AM 5.84 H

08/31 Thu 2:37 PM 3.76 L

08/31 Thu 8:42 PM 7.33 H

09/01 Fri 3:52 AM 0.96 L

In Short: Partly cloudy, then mostly clear with seasonal temps.