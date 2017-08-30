Possible surf rescue off Finisterre Av in Yachats

Aug 302017
6:28pm
Report of a possible surf rescue off of Finisterre Avenue in Yachats. Caller to 911 saw a surfer in the area about a half hour ago, now sees a scuba tank and a surfboard floating in the area with no sign of the surfer. No further information was immediately available.
6:32pm
Fire crews are arriving in the area.
6:41pm
Fire crews are talking to people on the beach who are saying the surfer got out of the water a while ago. They are also saying they have eyes on some debris in the water, but are unable to tell what it is.
6:44pm
Fire crews have confirmed that the debris in the water are crab pots.
