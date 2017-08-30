Biking & Walking on Oceanview Drive

NEWPORT CITY COUNCIL TO DISCUSS

PEDESTRIAN AND BICYCLE SAFETY ISSUES RELATED TO OCEANVEIW DRIVE

In July, a group of Newport citizens complained to the City Council about pedestrian and bicycle safety issues on Oceanview Drive. They told the council that blind curves and narrow pavement makes walking or bicycling on Oceanview rather risky. They complained that the speed limit is too high and that sight-distances too short to allow for a 35 mph speed limit. They suggested a speed limit of 25 or lower.

Following the July meeting, a group consisting of a City Councilor, staff, and a resident of the neighborhood, walked Oceanview Drive. During the walk, various potential short and long term solutions were considered. It was agreed that these issues would be discussed again at the Tuesday, September 5th City Council meeting. Interested citizens are encouraged to attend and provide their observations and ideas at the meeting which starts at 6pm in the Council Chambers at Newport City Hall, 169 SW Coast Highway.