Big Rummage Sale Coming Up at Sacred Heart Church in Newport

HUGE RUMMAGE SALE

Saturday, Sept. 9th, Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Newport OR is having a rummage sale. Open at 8:00 AM, close at 3:00 PM. 1,000’s of quality items have been collected and donated over the past couple of months. Everything you can think of and then some. Quality clothing, LOTS of jewelry, household goods, tools, sporting gear, toys, amazing Christmas and holiday décor and so much more. Priced to sell. Bargains abound. Please join us for the fun at this fabulous fund raiser.