Weather or Not: Clearing the Air

Wednesday, August 30th – Lincoln County

Summary: Mostly cloudy, foggy, light wind yesterday; overcast, light rain overnight.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 65F/58F/9mph/0.07”

Depoe Bay: 63F/55F/10mph/0.08”

Newport: 63F/55F/12mph/0.10”

Waldport: 64F/57F/10mph/0.03”

Yachats: 60F/54F/12mph/0.01”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: overcast @ 300’

Visibility: 0.75 miles/Wind: SW 3 mph/Altimeter: 30.05”

Forecast: The cooler air and onshore winds have had the benefit of clearing a lot of the wildfire smoke out of the air, even over in the Valley where it has been a nuisance for weeks. Couple that with a decent dose of light rain and the Central Coast atmosphere has undergone a good scrubbing. The mostly cloudy skies are expected to continue today and tonight with patchy fog and some drizzle possible, light winds, a high of 60-65F and lows of 50-55F. A change begins tomorrow with sunshine after morning fog, high 65F. Outlook is for mostly clear and warmer Friday through Tuesday, highs 65-70F, maybe a little warmer, and lows near 55F.

Labor Day Weekend… Sunny days, clear nights, light winds, warm, highs 65-70F, low 55F.

Be sure to follow Weather or Not’s Twitter feed to keep current on the latest conditions. You’ll get updated travel info and notification of any new advisories, watches or warnings. Follow @chrisburnswx.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are mixed wet/dry, temp 55F. Willamette Valley roads are dry, thermometer readings 55-60F. The Columbia River Gorge has dry pavement, temperatures 60-70F. For the Cascades, highways are dry, 55F, the free air freezing level is 12,000 feet. * An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are SSE 5-10 knots this morning with seas 3 feet at 7 seconds. Expect rather benign conditions across the coastal waters through Thursday morning with winds less than 15 knots and seas less than 5 feet. A weak front in the waters will dissipate late today, but the southerly winds will stay 15 knots or less. Thermal low pressure will strengthen over Southern Oregon and Northern California later this week. This will bring northerly advisory level winds to the waters by Thursday afternoon, with steep/choppy seas building to around 6-7 feet, continuing through the upcoming weekend. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

Notice to Mariners… The dredge m/v Yaquina will be working in the Yaquina Bay Entrance and nearby areas offshore until September 2nd. The vessel can be hailed on VHF Channels 13 or 16.

On the Beach… Mostly cloudy, light breeze, surf 2-3 feet (low).

* For a safe and enjoyable time on the Central Coast, the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department offers these Beach Safety Tips.

* Tides

08/30 Wed 8:38 AM 5.63 H

08/30 Wed 1:26 PM 3.71 L

08/30 Wed 7:41 PM 7.23 H

08/31 Thu 2:57 AM 1.27 L

In Short: Mainly cloudy, fog/drizzle, then sunny and warmer.