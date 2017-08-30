Another time at bat for everyone to help fund a homeless shelter in Newport!

Last weekend our garage sale was fabulous! We raised lots of funds for Grace Wins Haven homeless shelter. We are so honored to have such wonderful community support and we can’t thank our community enough for stopping by and donating and purchasing treasures!

Many community members have expressed an interest in donating more! So! We will be open again Friday and Saturday, September 1st and 2nd, from 9-4 with many new amazing treasures!! If you would like to donate we will gladly accept your items Wednesday and Thursday only, at 437 NE 1st in Newport. Also we are still collecting cans and bottles for the cause!!!

See ya down here at 437 NE 1st!

Tracy Flowers