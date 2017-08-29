Woman passing counterfeit money in North Lincoln County arrested

Lincoln City Police have solved the mystery of who was passing lots of cash around town at various stores and leaving those stores sorry they did business with her.

Lincoln County Police say that Jamie Hix, 39, had been doing a lot of shopping around North Lincoln County during The Eclipse on Monday the 21st, from Otis to as far south as Depoe Bay. She was passing what looked like American currency. But after closer examination (after Hix was out of the store and gone), it turned out to be counterfeit bills. The bills were actually poorly made replicas of American $20 and $50 dollar bills.

Victims include various grocery and other retail outlets – including a local marijuana dispensary.

Lincoln Police was soon on her trail – by then knowing what kind of pickup she was driving. And sure enough, they spotted the truck and soon had her in cuffs and enroute to the Lincoln County Jail. They booked Hix on multiple charges of fraud, lying to police, tampering with a witness, fugitive from another state and no drivers license. Her bail was set at just under $90,000 payable with only authentic U.S. currency or verifiable financial instrument.