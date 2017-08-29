Siletz Tribe 2017 “Run to the Rogue” cancelled due to fire danger

2017 Run to the Rogue Canceled

The 2017 Run to the Rogue has been canceled due to fire danger, poor air quality and potential evacuation notices caused by the Chetco Bar fire near Brookings, Ore. The event had been scheduled for Sept. 8-10 (Friday-Sunday).

As of today, this fire had burned more than 117,000 acres and was 0 percent contained. The safety of participants is the Tribe’s top concern and it simply cannot ask people to enter an area as dangerous as this. Large areas near the fire are either evacuated now and restricted from access by the general public or are at a level 2 evacuation status.

“We felt it necessary to make a decision to cancel the run this year for the health and safety of all the participants. The expected containment date of the Chetco Bar fire is mid-October. Current air quality is at unhealthy levels and with the ongoing risk of the fire continuing to spread, we are forced to cancel the event,” said Brenda Bremner, general manager. “We look forward to seeing everyone next year.”

This would have been the 23rd annual 234-mile relay run/walk in memory of the Siletz Tribal ancestors who were forcibly removed from their homeland in Rogue River country in the mid-1800s and marched north to Siletz and the confinements of the Coast Reservation. This annual relay run is the closest today’s Tribal members can come to their ancestors’ experience on the journey from their homeland. The route goes from Siletz to Oak Flat on the Rogue River near Agness, Ore.