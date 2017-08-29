Newport: Apartment fire in Newport on Crestview Drive – Big Creek Point Senior Apartments
Aug 292017
3:44pm
Report of an apartment fire at 2725 NE Crestview Drive in Newport. Fire-Rescue is enroute.
3:46pm
Determined to be a toaster oven fire in room 310 of the Big Creek Point Senior Living complex. Sounds like there was something burning in a toaster oven. Fire appears to be out and they’re clearing out the smoke. Firefighters are making sure the fire didn’t spread to nearby combustible materials like cabinets, counters, floors or walls.
3:55pm
Firefighters say everything looks okay. No word if any one was affected by the smoke.
No ambulances were called to the scene.
Sorry, the comment form is closed at this time.