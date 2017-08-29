Crash at 101 and E. Devil’s Lake Blvd claims a life

A driver that was stopped on 101 to turn left onto E. Devil’s Lake Boulevard last week has died from his injuries caused when another vehicle slammed into him from behind.

OSP troopers report that a a gold Nissan LL, driven by Douglas Quick 78 of Ventura CA, was traveling southbound on US Highway 101. The second vehicle, a black Hyundai, driven by Dalton Olson, 23 of Ferndale, WA, was in the left turn lane stopped waiting to turn onto N.E. Devils Lake Road. The approaching Nissan veered into the left turn lane and struck the Hyundai from behind.

Olson was in critical condition at the scene and was ground transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital where he was later air transported to Emanuel Hospital. A late report indicates that Olson has died from his injuries. Also in the Hyundai was passenger Danielle Steele, 22 of from Blaine, WA. She suffered critical injures and was transported to Emanuel Hospital.

Mr. and Mrs. Quick were also injured although to what extent was not released. But it’s likely they were both badly injured since they were transported to a trauma center in Portland.

No word yet on what caused Mr. Quick to drift out his travel lane and into a left turn lane at East Devil’s Lake Boulevard.