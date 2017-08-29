Weather or Not: A Cool Regime

Tuesday, August 29th – Lincoln County

Summary: Mostly sunny, hazy, warm yesterday; clouds, fog, drizzle overnight.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 73F/56F/15mph/0.00”

Depoe Bay: 69F/54F/11mph/0.00”

Newport: 73F/52F/17mph/0.00”

Waldport: 70F/53F/16mph/0.01”

Yachats: 63F/51F/12mph/0.00”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: overcast @ 900’

Visibility: 7 miles/Wind: S 3 mph/Altimeter: 29.97”

Forecast: We’re in a cool marine-influenced regime for the next couple of days before more clearing and a return to warmer thermometer readings. Today, mostly cloudy after morning fog, drizzle and low clouds, high around 60F. Patchy fog tonight and tomorrow, partial clearing, low 50-55F, highs 60-65F. Outlook is for mostly clear Thursday through Monday with the mercury slowly rising to daytime highs of 65F or more and overnight lows dipping to 55F.

Labor Day Weekend… Sunny days, clear nights, light winds, high 65-70F, low 55F.

Be sure to follow Weather or Not’s Twitter feed to keep current on the latest conditions. You’ll get updated travel info and notification of any new advisories, watches or warnings. Follow @chrisburnswx.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are dry, temp 55F. Willamette Valley roads are dry, thermometer readings 55-60F. The Columbia River Gorge has dry pavement, temperatures 60-70F. For the Cascades, highways are dry, 55-65F, the free air freezing level is 12,000 feet. * An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are S 5-15 knots this morning with seas 5 feet at 7 seconds. Surface high pressure off the Washington coast is weakening a little today as a system moves towards B.C., but is also resulting in a southerly wind reversal and a southerly low stratus/fog surge northward along the coast. Winds will remain between south to west tonight then back to southerly again on Wednesday as a weak front moves through Central Coast waters and dissipates as it moves onshore. Winds will remain below Small Craft Advisory thresholds through Wednesday. After that, winds turn northerly behind the front and strengthen Thursday into the weekend with moderate to high end Small Craft Advisory winds likely. This will bring more choppy seas to the waters as well. Seas currently in the 5-6 foot range will decrease today and tomorrow, reaching the 3-4 feet range Wednesday. Seas build back to 5-8 feet later this week and weekend, highest in Central Coast waters. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Mostly cloudy, light breeze, surf 4-5 feet (low).

* For a safe and enjoyable time on the Central Coast, the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department offers these Beach Safety Tips.

* Tides

08/29 Tue 7:14 AM 5.66 H

08/29 Tue 12:17 PM 3.38 L

08/29 Tue 6:41 PM 7.29 H

08/30 Wed 1:53 AM 1.50 L

In Short: Mainly cloudy, fog/drizzle, then sunny and warmer.