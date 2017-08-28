Bats are carrying rabies in Lincoln County !!

Public health officials have confirmed a bat in Lincoln County has tested positive for rabies by the Oregon State Vet Laboratory in Corvallis. This is the first positive bat for rabies in Lincoln County in 2017.

On Thursday, August 24th Lincoln County Environmental Health received a deceased bat that was killed by 2 dogs after behaving unusually in the yard of their residence. The bat was then taken to the laboratory for testing the same day.

“Bats are the primary carrier of rabies in Oregon,” said Kaline Chavarria of Lincoln County Environmental Health.

“In the event of bat contact, such as a bite or scratch, an attempt should be made to safely capture the bat, without destroying the head, so that it can be tested for rabies.”

If you must handle a bat, it should be done with sturdy gloves or an implement such as a shovel. Direct hand contact with bats should always be avoided.

“All pet owners should make certain that their dogs and cats are vaccinated against rabies. Protecting pets from rabies can provide a buffer zone of immune animals between humans and rabid wild animals such as bats,” said Emilio DeBess of the Oregon Health Authority.

Rabies symptoms in animals can include lethargy, walking in circles, and loss of muscular coordination, convulsions, irritability, aggressiveness, disorientation, excessive drooling, and showing no fear of humans. Wildlife, livestock, or pets displaying these behaviors should not be approached or handled. Animal control or wildlife authorities should be contacted immediately.

Consult your local county Health Department whenever there has been human or pet contact with bats or any animal that appears to be sick, injured or has bitten a human or pet.

Call (541) 265-0458 to report any bites to the county, and find more information about Lincoln County Environmental Health and animal bites by clicking here.