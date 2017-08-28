Port told “not now” but please re-apply for state and federal grants

Port of Newport officials Monday got some bad news but also some good news on winning federal and state grants to help complete the International Terminal in Newport.

Port Commission President Patricia Patrick-Joling says that during a meeting with federal officials said they want the port to provide a plan along with sufficient financial reserves so that everyone can more confidently move ahead with the project.

Joling emphasized that federal officials were “very encouraging” about the port reapplying for a new Tiger grant, or any other grant that would help the port meet its facility and marketings goals for international shipping while also supporting the needs of Newport’s commercial fishing fleet.

Joling says the next step is for port commissioners and staff to sit down and do a reality check on port finances and develop a plan that actually makes dollars and sense – and then reapply for federal and state assistance.

The fishing fleet appears ready to become more financially involved. At recent port commission meetings, members of the fishing fleet admitted that they too must be part of the solution.