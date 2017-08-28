Oregon National Guard Squadron enroute to help rescue/restore mission in Texas

Members of the Oregon Air National Guard’s 125th Special Tactics Squadron have been called to provide humanitarian support for Hurricane Harvey relief in Texas.

Approximately 15 Oregon Air National Guardsmen will depart from Portland Air National Guard Base(PANG) at around 4:20 p.m. on a C-130 Hercules aircraft headed to Robert Gray Army Airfield in Texas. The C-130 will arrive in Portland at around 2:20 p.m.

The contingent consists of two teams and a command element, which is comprised of Combat Controllers and Pararescuemen. The Airfield Operations mission will be to restore airfields that are inaccessible or unusable so that supplies and rescue efforts can be flown to them.

The second mission includes use of Zodiac boats and Humvees from PANG to assist rescue operations. Special Tactics Airman will also assist aviation units already at the scene with helicopter hoisting rescues as needed.

The Oregon Air National Guard has more than 2,300 members serving across the state serving in Portland, also with the 173rd Fighter Wing at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, with the 116th Air Control Squadron in Warrenton and with Joint Force Headquarters in Salem.