Law Enforcement Steps Up Anti-DUII/DWT Patrols



The Lincoln City Police Department will be joining forces with other law enforcement agencies across the nation to ramp up their enforcement efforts against drunk driving as part of a national crackdown over Labor Day weekend.

The high visibility campaign is in partnership with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to curb drunk driving and save lives. During the September 4th Labor Day time period, law enforcement partners nationwide will be out in force looking to get intoxicated drivers off our roads and highways. The Lincoln City Police Department will have extra patrol officers on duty during times when higher numbers of impaired drivers are likely to be on the roadways. Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants (DUII) continues to be a leading cause of motor vehicle crash deaths and injuries throughout the nation. But law enforcement will also be on the look-out for those who continue to be DWT – Driving While Texting.

The Lincoln City Police Department last used these grant funds in May 2017 over Memorial Day weekend. Three intoxicated drivers were arrested during those enhanced enforcement operations.