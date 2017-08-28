Possible surf rescue in Depoe Bay

9:53am

Reports of a kayaker in distress about 300 yards offshore from the Worldmark in Depoe Bay. Saying the kayaker is waving their paddle in the air, possibly trying to signal for help.

10am

Fire crews at the Worldmark are monitoring the kayaker and saying that it does not appear they are in distress.

10:03am

Fire personnel have confirmed that the kayaker is not in distress. All fire and medical personnel are returning to their stations.