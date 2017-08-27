Drumming up some music around Newport

SEPTEMBER 2017 – ENTERTAINMENT LISTINGS

NEWPORT COMMUNITY DRUM CIRCLE — Tuesday, September 5, 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. — In its tenth year of presenting free, family friendly year-round rhythm jams and performance events in Lincoln County and still on its twice-monthly summer schedule through September. At Don Davis Park gazebo, across from the Performing Arts Center. Drug, alcohol, and smoke free. No musical experience required, loaner instruments available. Contact chandler@chandlerdavis.com or 541-272-4615.

NYE BEACH SUMMER CELEBRATION SEASON FINALE — Saturday, September 9, 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. — Season finale of the free, all ages seventh annual Nye Beach Second Saturday Summer Celebration features world rhythm by the Thunder & Lightness Ensemble, dancer Sophia Solano, surprise musical guests, and a local block party atmosphere. Rain or shine on the outdoor theater stage in the Courtyard at Café Mundo, 209 NW Coast St. Contact chandler@chandlerdavis.com or 541-272-4615.

NEWPORT COMMUNITY DRUM CIRCLE — Tuesday, September 19, 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. — In its tenth year of presenting free, family friendly year-round rhythm jams and performance events in Lincoln County and still on its twice-monthly summer schedule through September. At Don Davis Park gazebo, across from the Performing Arts Center. Drug, alcohol, and smoke free. No musical experience required, loaner instruments available. Contact chandler@chandlerdavis.com or 541-272-4615.