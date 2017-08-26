Pedestrian hit by vehicle at Lost Creek State Park Friday dies from injuries

Friday afternoon OSP troopers responded a traffic crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on US Highway 101 just south of the Newport Airport.

The pedestrian, identified as Deborah Samples, age 64 of Albany, tried to cross the highway and apparently misjudged the speeds of oncoming traffic and was struck by a southbound Subaru Legacy driven by a Waldport resident. The pedestrian was treated for critical injuries at the scene. She was then transported by ambulance to Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital and then by air ambulance to Legacy Emanuel Hospital in Portland. But even a trauma center medical triage couldn’t save her. Samples died a short time later.

Barry-Gertz was not injured and is cooperating with the investigation.