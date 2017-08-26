Update on fatal crash near Burnt Woods – Philomath man loses life

Friday afternoon Oregon State Police responded to a three vehicle fatal traffic crash on US Highway 20 about thirty miles east of Newport.

Troopers say an eastbound Dodge Durango was traveling eastbound when for an unknown reason it crossed the center line and struck a westbound Toyota Prius which punched into the northside guardrail. The Durango was then struck by a westbound antique motorhome.

The Dodge Durango was occupied by driver Robert Hardin, age 76, and his passenger, Kristi Hardin, age 74, both of Stamford, Connecticut. The Toyota Prius driven was by Charles McConnell, age 70, from Philomath. Inside the motorhome was driver, Devon Abbott, age 39, and two passengers, James Abbott, age 71, and Sheila Abbott, age 61, all of Silverton.

McConnell, driver of the Prius, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Robert Hardin was transported by ambulance to Ellmaker State Park and was air lifted by Life Flight to Good Samaritan Hospital in Corvallis where he was treated for serious injuries. All other mentioned vehicle occupants were transported by ambulance to Good Samaritan Hospital in Corvallis where they were treated for various non-life threatening injuries.