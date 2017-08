1:13pm

Seal Rock Fire-Rescue is enroute to a traffic crash at 724 NW Cross Street. Motorycle rider, male, 50 to 60 years of age, failed to make it around a corner and dumped his bike. He is bleeding. Possible leg injury.

1:19pm

The accident is uphill from 724 NW Cross.

1:20pm

Seal Rock Fire-Rescue is on scene.