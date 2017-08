OR 53 just south of the junction with U.S. 26 (and well southeast of Seaside) is closed to all traffic. A temporary bridge that is being used during a culvert replacement project at Joe Creek (Milepost 0.58) is in need of repair. The road will remain closed at Joe Creek indefinitely, or until repairs can be made as early as next week. Travelers can detour around the closure by using U.S. 101 and U.S. 26. Use an alternative route.