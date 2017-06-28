Weather or Not: DIY

News Lincoln County’s weatherman is off for a few days, so use the links below for do-it-yourself forecasts, observations and conditions. Our daily ‘Weather or Not’ reports resume Saturday morning.

NOTE: Weather or Not’s Twitter feed will still keep you posted on any major changes in conditions, and you’ll get updated travel info and an abbreviated forecast each morning tailored to the Central Coast. Just follow @chrisburnswx.

Summary: Observations

Forecast: Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport, Waldport, Yachats

Travel: ODOT TripCheck, Activity Planner, Coast Range, Cascades

Marine: Local Waters, Bar Reports

Tides: Tide Tables