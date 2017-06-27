Weather or Not: In the Loop

Tuesday, June 27th – Lincoln County

Summary: Mostly cloudy yesterday, evening light rain, clouds/fog/drizzle overnight.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 63F/57F/15mph/0.01”

Depoe Bay: 62F/55F/11mph/0.02”

Newport: 61F/54F/14mph/0.03”

Waldport: 62F/56F/13mph/0.04”

Yachats: 58F/55F/14mph/0.04”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: overcast @ 2,200’

Visibility: 5 miles/Wind: N 5 mph/Altimeter: 30.10”

Forecast: We’ll be in a typical Summer marine loop now through the weekend at least. So, for the next several days, expect night and morning low clouds, drizzle and/or fog possible at times, then mostly sunny afternoons with a moderate sea breeze. The mercury is predicted to remain in a seasonal loop, too, with highs of 60-65F and lows of 50-55F.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are dry, temp 55F. Willamette Valley roads are dry, thermometer readings 55-60F. The Columbia River Gorge has dry pavement, temperatures 60-65F. For the Cascades, highways are dry, 50-55F, the snow level is above 8,000 feet. * An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are N 5-10 knots this morning with seas 5-6 feet at 8 seconds. High pressure offshore will bring northwesterly and northerly winds through the week. These winds may come close to Small Craft Advisory thresholds during the afternoon and evening today and tomorrow mainly in the far outer waters, but it looks very borderline at this time. Seas to continue below 10 feet for the next several days. Seas are around 5-6 feet with a 7-9 second dominant period. Seas will be somewhat choppy but does not look like they’ll exceed advisory criteria. Periods will lengthen a bit later in the week. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

Notices to Mariners… Yaquina Bay Channel Lighted Buoy 9, Light List #9644, Chart 18581, is currently showing improper characteristics. Also, relocate NOAA Environmental Lighted Buoy 46005 from 46-08-00.000N, 131-40-42.000W to 46-08-24.000N, 131-04-12.000W.

On the Beach… Foggy, cloudy, afternoon sun, light breeze, surf 4-5 feet (low).

* Tides

06/27 Tue 9:36 AM -1.88 L

06/27 Tue 4:24 PM 7.78 H

06/27 Tue 9:52 PM 2.27 L

06/28 Wed 3:50 AM 8.10 H

In Short: Night and morning low clouds, afternoon sunshine all week.