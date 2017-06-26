Lincoln City: Still trying to get ready for the eclipse, re-affirming there’s enough land for affordable housing, and keeping chicken coops 10′ from property lines

The Lincoln City City Council was faced Monday night with the idea of trying to keep thousands of solar eclipse visitors from sprawling all over town while vendors sell food and trinkets without having a business license.

Rather than trying to enforce local laws that control such things, the council, on a split vote, decided that while it would be easy to relax those rules during that August weekend, the principle of law and order and “right and proper” behavior should not be suspended. So the council voted to keep the city vendor and good public behavior codes in effect throughout the weekend before and during the eclipse. Illegal squatting or camping eruptions on public or private property or selling food or eclipse curios can, and may even be ticketed. Councilor Diana Hinton vigorously decried any notion of getting lax on enforcement.

But one has to believe that if thousands upon thousands swarm the Lincoln City area August 21st, Lincoln City Police Officers will likely be far more busy enforcing public safety in terms of traffic control, de-escalating run-ups to fights and assisting with medical calls that will surely be of a higher priority than whether somebody sleeps on someone’s lawn or is selling hot dogs without a city vendor permit.

Mayor Don Williams agreed with Councilor Dick Anderson that the eclipse event will far exceed any community’s ability to 100% enforce any sense of normal public order – rather it’s best to do what is possible to keep things under control and to intervene when warranted. And that’s about all you can do.

The city council reviewed a rather indepth analysis of economic and housing challenges facing Lincoln City – all very similar to what communities nationwide are facing. City Planning Director Richard Townsend said the consultants’ report was very straight-forward – that there is a housing crisis in Oregon and most certainly in Lincoln City.

The report mirrored statements made public recently by Townsend that Lincoln City has lots of land to build on. He said it’s identifying which vacant lands should be targeted for affordable housing and how best to proceed with tracking down developers who are likewise committed to help America’s rising numbers of rent or mortgage burdened families. He told the council that the next step is determine how much land should be devoted and what kind of homes – either single family, duplexes, four-plexes or multi-family complexes.



And finally the city council gave a Lincoln City woman some relief when they modified city codes dealing with chicken coops. A woman complained that a neighbor not only had a thriving chicken coop right up against her family fence, they often took to flight, and landing in her yard.

The woman complained and her neighbors appropriately clipped the wings of their worst offenders. But she was not satisfied. She wanted others who are similarly confronted with any farming activity or violation of good neighborliness to have something that will make chicken ranchers more responsible in mitigating the noise and smell that often accompanies a chicken coop.

And the city council was quite willing to oblige her. They told the city attorney to draw up a new city law and have it presented to the council ASAP. The new law will require chicken coops be set back at least ten feet from a neighbor’s fence or property line.