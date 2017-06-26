Traffic Crash in Tidewater, upriver from Waldport

4:28pm

Report of a traffic crash at 20 East Johnson Way, in Tidewater.

4:30pm

Single occupant in the car. Car hit a power pole, sheared it off, wires fell down onto the car. The car is in a ditch. Driver got out. Seems to be okay.

4:50pm

Sounds like a postal worker delivering mail, lost control and hit a power pole. The driver says he’ll need another vehicle to finish delivering the mail to Tidewater.

The postal worker obviously still sticks to the old postman’s creed: “Neither snow, nor rain, nor heat, nor gloom of night, nor the winds of change, nor a nation challenged, will stay us from the swift completion of our appointed rounds.”

Add to that, “…unforseen jousting with a power pole.”