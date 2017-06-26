Friends of Yaquina Lighthouses All-Member Meeting

Friends of Yaquina Lighthouses (FOYL) would like to announce that its Annual All-Member Meeting has been scheduled for Saturday, July 8th, from 2:00-5:00pm. This year’s meeting will be held at the Port of Newport, South Beach Marina, located at 2120 SE Marine Science Dr. We invite all of FOYL’s members, as well as interested members of the community, to join us as we recap our accomplishments from the past year and set the direction of the organization as we move forward.

The afternoon will begin with a short business meeting and election of new board members, and conclude with entertainment by musical artist Alex Ilumiquinda. FOYL Board Members and their families will be treating attendees to clear evidence of their BBQ prowess, there will be great conversation and many door prizes, the whole event is free of charge and the public is always welcome. Please email us at foyl@yaquinalights.org or call 541-574-3129 with any questions. We look forward to seeing you there!

Friends of Yaquina Lighthouses is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that is proud to support restoration of Newport’s lighthouses, preservation of cultural history, and interpretive programming for public lands.