Weather or Not: The Bottom Fell Out

Monday, June 26th – Lincoln County

Summary: Sunny early yesterday; cloudy, cool, foggy, drizzly later and overnight.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 64F/57F/22mph/0.00”

Depoe Bay: 60F/55F/19mph/0.00”

Newport: 59F/54F/22mph/0.00”

Waldport: 61F/55F/21mph/0.00”

Yachats: 58F/55F/22mph/0.00”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: broken @ 800’, overcast @ 1,400’

Visibility: 10 miles/Wind: SSW 6 mph/Altimeter: 30.05”

Forecast: After Saturday’s unseasonably hot 80s and 90s, the bottom fell out of the thermometer yesterday and the Central Coast was back to normal. And, it looks like we’re in for an extended stretch of cool weather over the next several days. Don’t expect much over 60F today under marine clouds with possible patchy fog and drizzle. Cloudy tonight, fog and drizzle, low around 50F. Tomorrow, some clearing after morning low clouds, high of 60F. Outlook is for night and morning clouds with afternoon sunshine Wednesday through Sunday; seasonal temperatures are projected as highs reach 60-65F and lows dip into the low-50s all week.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are dry, temp 55F. Willamette Valley roads are dry, thermometer readings 60-65F. The Columbia River Gorge has dry pavement, temperatures 60-65F. For the Cascades, highways are dry, 55-65F, the snow level is above 8,000 feet. * An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are S 5-10 knots this morning with seas 5-6 feet at 8 seconds. A weak trough over local waters will give way to building high pressure late today and remain through most of the week. This will bring a return to northerly winds. The winds may come close to the small craft advisory threshold during the afternoon and evening hours on Tuesday and Wednesday, but it looks very borderline. The high pressure weakens some late in the week. Seas to continue well below 10 feet for the next several days. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Fog, cloudy, light breeze, surf 4-5 feet (low).

* Tides

06/26 Mon 8:50 AM -2.38 L

06/26 Mon 3:35 PM 7.82 H

06/26 Mon 8:55 PM 2.22 L

06/27 Tue 2:57 AM 8.84 H

In Short: Clouds, fog, drizzle, then cool, night/morning clouds, afternoon sunshine.