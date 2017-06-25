HIgh Speed Chase 126 to the Coast – Suspect dead, several officers injured

Highway 126 now back open to normal traffic

A high speed chase headed westbound on Highway 126 ended in gunfire last evening. Authorities say the chase ended near Three Rivers Casino just west of Florence with an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and law enforcement. The suspect was shot and died at the scene. Several officers were injured, though reportedly not from gunfire.

No information has been readily available as investigators continue their investigation. Name of the suspect has not yet been released nor any information on how officers were injured.