Water rescue in Siletz Bay

Jun 242017
5:36pm
Water rescue personnel are enroute to a report of two kayakers in distress in Siletz Bay. No details yet broadcast.
5:37pm
Kayakers in the area of the jaws overturned. The kayak is red. Two males aboard. The overturned Kakak is drifting out toward open water.
5:45pm
North Lincoln Fire-Rescue has reported that both kayakers have swum to the south side of the spit and are out of the water. They’re pulling the kayak up to the shore. They appear to be okay.
5:45pm
Ambulance is headed up the Salishan Spit to meet up with the kayakers to ensure they’re okay and to help them get a ride back to wherever they launched into the bay.
