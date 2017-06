1:28pm

Siletz Fire-Rescue is enroute to a report of smoldering hay on a trailer at 164 NE Palmer, close to a church. Those on scene are trying to hose it down but they don’t have enough water to stop it.

1:31pm

Siletz Fire-Rescue arrives on scene. Report smoking hay but no flames. Will extinguish. Can involve considerable digging and separating bales and drowning them with water so smoldering embers deep inside the bales don’t rekindle.