Weather or Not: Here Today, Gone Tomorrow

Saturday, June 24th – Lincoln County

Summary: Sunny, warm, moderate sea breeze yesterday, clear overnight.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 74F/56F/28mph/0.00”

Depoe Bay: 67F/50F/23mph/0.00”

Newport: 70F/52F/25mph/0.00”

Waldport: 62F/52F/34mph/0.00”

Yachats: 74F/50F/27mph/0.00”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: unlimited

Visibility: 10 miles/Wind: ENE 8 mph/Altimeter: 29.99”

Forecast: No record high temps were set yesterday, albeit some of our communities were just a degree or so shy of reaching a new maximum. The record of 85F for today will probably stand, too, but we’ll be close again. The latest projections show the sea breeze moderating the mercury somewhat and keeping thermometer reading down in the low-80s. Increasing clouds are expected tonight with a low of 55F. Tomorrow, onshore flow rapidly cools the Central Coast by about 20F and the high will probably not get above the low-60s. Outlook is for mixed skies, some patchy fog and drizzle, and cool temperatures all next week as highs reach 60F and lows dip to 50F.

Be sure to follow Weather or Not’s Twitter feed to keep current on the latest conditions. You’ll get updated travel info and notification of any new advisories, watches or warnings. Follow @chrisburnswx.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are dry, temp 60F. Willamette Valley roads are dry, thermometer readings 60-65F. The Columbia River Gorge has dry pavement, temperatures 60-65F. For the Cascades, highways are dry, 50-60F, the free air freezing level is 16,000 feet.

* Outlook for weekend travelers is dry pavement at all elevations but very hot temperatures near 100F in the Valley where an Excessive Heat Advisory is in effect, 80-90F in the Cascades and along the Coast.

* An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are NNE 510 knots this morning with choppy seas 6 feet at 7 seconds. A Small Craft Advisory for winds is in effect beyond 10 miles from shore from 11:00am through this evening. A south to southwest flow reversal begins over the far south waters early this evening and then spreads north Saturday night and Sunday morning. General surface high pressure will reside over local waters Monday through at least next week, with periods of small craft advisory level wind speeds. Uni-wave conditions continue through the weekend, with a dominant fresh swell and little to no background longer-period swell. All in all, seas will generally be 4-6 feet today through much of next week. However, sea conditions will remain steep and choppy due to the pre-dominant windwave component. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Sunny, breezy, surf 5-6 feet (low).

* For those coming to the Central Coast to cool off, remember that the ocean is still incredibly cold and swimming in it can rapidly cause hypothermia, loss of motor control and drowning. If you want to get your feet wet, fine, but total immersion in the frigid waters can be a killer.

* Tides

06/24 Sat 7:15 AM -2.57 L

06/24 Sat 1:57 PM 7.61 H

06/24 Sat 7:10 PM 2.19 L

06/25 Sun 1:17 AM 9.68 H

In Short: Clear, very warm, moderate sea breeze, then rapid cooling with mixed skies.