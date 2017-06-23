Shop fire on Wright Creek Rd

Jun 232017
 

6:52pm
Workshop fire at 668 Wright Creek Rd. Reported to be fully engulfed.

6:54pm
Toledo Fire is requesting Newport Fire Department send a fire engine and water tender to the scene.

6:57pm
Toledo cancelling the Newport engine and requesting one from Siletz Fire Department.

7:11pm
Toledo Fire personnel have the scene somewhat under control. Siletz engine now being told to cover Toledo’s fire district.

7:54pm
Toledo now requesting Siletz Fire engine to the scene of the fire. No updates on the status of the fire.

8:45pm
Toledo Fire dispatched to the scene again for what sounds like a rekindle.

10:34pm
Newport Fire tender released from the scene.

Imagery via Google

