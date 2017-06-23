Weather or Not: A Short Heatwave

Friday, June 23rd – Lincoln County

Summary: Sunny, stiff sea breeze yesterday, light wind, hazy overnight.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 67F/53F/38mph/0.00”

Depoe Bay: 63F/47F/34mph/0.00”

Newport: 63F/46F/37mph/0.00”

Waldport: 61F/48F/37mph/0.00”

Yachats: 63F/49F/35mph/0.00”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: unlimited

Visibility: 7 miles/Wind: NNE 5 mph/Altimeter: 30.13”

A Heat Advisory has been issued for the Central Coast by the National Weather Service, which is in effect from noon to 9:00pm Saturday. East winds will cause Saturday to be the hottest day at the coast with temperatures from 80-90F. The elderly, youth, and those without air conditioning will be vulnerable to the heat. Those working or exercising outdoors will be at an increased risk of dehydration and heat-related illnesses. A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sunshine, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911.

Meanwhile, area rivers are still running high and swift, while water temperatures in the 50s are common. Use extreme caution, as fatalities in and around the rivers are way too common in this type of early Summer hot weather pattern. In addition, those seeking relief from the heat at the coast will face very cold ocean conditions, also a frequent cause of death in this type of scenario.

Forecast: We could get into record high temperature territory over the next couple of days on the Central Coast. Today’s record is 67F, with a predicted high of 70-75F; tomorrow’s record is 82F, and the mercury is projected to hit 80-85F. It looks like there’ll be abundant sunshine and a moderate sea breeze this afternoon gusting 20-25 mph. Clear tonight, low about 60F. Tomorrow is expected to be the hottest of the lot with sunshine and a light northeast wind. Outlook is for increasing clouds and cooling by Sunday, highs 65-70F, then the thermometer drops to about 60F Monday and Tuesday along with patchy fog, mostly cloudy skies and some drizzle, mostly sunny Wednesday and Thursday but temps staying cool as highs only reach the upper-50s and lows slump to around 50F.

Be sure to follow Weather or Not’s Twitter feed to keep current on the latest conditions. You’ll get updated travel info and notification of any new advisories, watches or warnings. Follow @chrisburnswx.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are dry, temps 45-55F. Willamette Valley roads are dry, thermometer readings 55-60F. The Columbia River Gorge has dry pavement, temperatures 55-60F. For the Cascades, highways are dry, 45-55F, the free air freezing level is 16,000 feet.

* Outlook for weekend travelers is dry pavement at all elevations but very hot temperatures of 90-100F in the Valley, 80-90F in the Cascades and at the Coast. * An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are light nearshore but blowing NNE 15 knots gusting 20 at Stonewall Bank this morning with choppy seas 8 feet at 7 seconds. Small Craft Advisories for winds and hazardous seas are in effect through late tonight. There will be little change in the pressure pattern today, and gusty north winds and steep seas will persist. Winds will turn weakly offshore late tonight ending the advisories. The breeze beyond 20 miles from shore will still be gusty, and close to small craft advisory criteria through Saturday night. A southerly wind reversal will move northward across local waters Saturday night and Sunday. These have a tendency to end up stronger and earlier than forecast. A seasonal north wind pattern returns early next week. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Sunny, breezy, surf 6-7 feet (moderate).

* For those coming to the Central Coast to cool off, remember that the ocean is always incredibly cold and swimming in it can rapidly cause hypothermia, loss of motor control and drowning. If you want to get your feet wet, fine, but total immersion in the frigid waters can be a killer.

* Tides

06/23 Fri 6:26 AM -2.20 L

06/23 Fri 1:06 PM 7.32 H

06/23 Fri 6:16 PM 2.18 L

06/24 Sat 12:27 AM 9.73 H

In Short: Clear, moderate winds, very warm, then cool with mixed skies.