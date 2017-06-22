Oregon Democrats throw in the towel on corporate tax plan, pension reforms this session

Democratic leaders conceded Thursday that they won’t seek to raise more revenues this legislative session to solve the state’s PERS dillema or pursue corporate tax hikes. It means public pension costs will rise even further because they can’t get republican concurrence on devising higher taxes on corporations and other business interests.

“It is very clear it was tied to revenue reform,” Brown said of a bill to curb pension costs, acknowledging “it is now dead.”

