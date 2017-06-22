Lincoln County School Employee Arrested on Allegations of Sexual Assault of Children

In January of 2015 the Newport Police Officers began a sexual assault investigation involving a Special Education Assistant at the Newport High School, and a female student. During the investigation it was learned that Special Education Assistant Stewart Douglas Curry, age 61 of Toledo, was observed exiting a locked storage closet at the school with a 14-year old female student.

The investigation remained open due to the limited information gathered from the original report. In May 2017, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office investigated Curry for an unrelated sexual assault case involving another minor child. The Newport Police Department, and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, combined their investigative efforts, and identified additional evidence related to the 2015 investigation. On June 15, 2017, investigators obtained an Indictment Warrant for the arrest of Curry on criminal charges of Rape in the First Degree, Sodomy in the First Degree, and Sex Abuse in the First Degree.

On June 20, 2017, the Newport Police Department, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, US Marshals, and the Oregon State Police SWAT took Curry into custody, without incident, at his residence on Yasek Loop in Toledo.

Curry is being held at the Lincoln County Jail on the above listed charges. His bail was set at $1,500,000. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Det. Lance Cummings, 541-574-3348.

The Newport Police Tip Line is available at 541-574-5455 or Text-a-Tip at 541-270-1856