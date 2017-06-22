Weather or Not: Turning the Tables

Thursday, June 22nd – Lincoln County

Summary: Sunny, stiff sea breeze yesterday, light wind, clear overnight.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 63F/52F/41mph/0.00”

Depoe Bay: 62F/46F/33mph/0.00”

Newport: 61F/43F/35mph/0.00”

Waldport: 59F/47F/39mph/0.00”

Yachats: 62F/49F/36mph/0.00”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: unlimited

Visibility: 10 miles/Wind: calm/Altimeter: 30.24”

A Special Weather Statement has been issued by the National Weather Service for the hottest temperatures of the year so far becoming likely across much of Northwest Oregon this weekend. The warm-up will take hold Friday with highs in the valleys reaching into the lower- to middle-90s, then peaking Saturday and Sunday in the 95-100F range. Temperatures Monday should fall back into the 80s. The coast is expected to reach into the 70s on Friday and the 80s on Saturday. Sunday could be a transition day as cooling may start to work its way northward along the coast, though the timing of this is still a bit up in the air. Temperatures in the 80s and into the 90s will be common at higher elevations as well. Prepare now for the coming hot weather. Stay hydrated, avoid exertion in the heat of the day, and find an air-conditioned building if possible.

Area rivers are still running high and swift, while water temperatures in the 50s are common. Use extreme caution, as fatalities in and around the rivers are way too common in this type of early Summer weather pattern. In addition, those seeking relief from the heat at the coast will face very cold ocean conditions, also a cause of death in this type of scenario.

Forecast: After a very wet and cool Spring, including a late-season storm just last week, the tables have quickly turned and we’re into full-tilt Summer, at least for a few days. Sunny and fairly windy again today, high around 65F. The sea breeze continues into this evening, fading after midnight, low of 50F. Tomorrow, temps warm to the low-70s with a light northeast wind. Outlook is for sunny and warm Saturday, high 80-85F, partly sunny Sunday, cooling to 65-70F, then skies become mostly cloudy Monday through Wednesday, some drizzle is possible and the thermometer drops into the low-60s.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are dry, temps 40-45F. Willamette Valley roads are dry, thermometer readings 50-55F. The Columbia River Gorge has dry pavement, temperatures 50-55F. For the Cascades, highways are dry, 40-50F, the free air freezing level is 15,000 feet. * An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are light nearshore but blowing N 20 knots gusting 25 at Stonewall Bank this morning with choppy seas 8 feet at 7 seconds. A Small Craft Advisory for winds is in effect through Friday night. A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas is in effect through this evening. There will be persistent north winds on local waters through Saturday due to high pressure over the NE Pacific and thermal low pressure over NW California and S Oregon. The winds will be strongest south of Cascade Head, with frequent gusts of 25-30 knots. Winds within 10 miles of the coast will weaken during the nights, and become offshore through the early mornings. The stiff breeze will build steep and choppy seas that will reach heights of 8-10 feet south of Cascade Head at times. Weak low pressure develops across the area Saturday night and holds through Monday, resulting in a southerly wind reversal for waters mainly within 10 miles from shore. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Sunny, breezy, surf 6-7 feet (moderate).

* For those coming to the Central Coast to cool off, remember that the ocean is still incredibly cold and swimming in it can rapidly cause hypothermia, loss of motor control and drowning. If you want to get your feet wet, fine, but total immersion in the frigid waters can be a killer.

* Tides

06/22 Thu 12:11 PM 6.91 H

06/22 Thu 5:22 PM 2.14 L

06/22 Thu 11:37 PM 9.56 H

06/23 Fri 06:26 AM -2.20 L

In Short: Clear and windy, then sunny, light winds and very warm, cooling next week.