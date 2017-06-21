Hit and run on Forest Service Road 17

3:49pm

Pacific West Ambulance, North Lincoln Fire, and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responding to a report of a vehicle hit and run accident with airbag deployment on Forest Service Road 17, 2.5 miles from Drift Creek Camp Road. 39 year old male with ankle pain and 27 year old male with rib pain. The suspect vehicle is described as a gold Honda Odyssey.

3:59pm

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office on scene reporting the vehicle is off the roadway, and the victims do not want an ambulance.

4:03pm

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputy saying there was no hit and run. The vehicle went off the roadway on a tight corner.