Some insight from Dr. Le’Anne McEachern, Au.D.

The Center for Operator Performance (COP) has discovered some alarm tones that sound in industrial environments from Distributed Control Systems (DCS) may be undetectable by older operators who have age-related hearing loss, and particularly so in the presence of control room noise.

A pilot study by Dr. John Casali and Dr. Kichol Lee of Virginia Tech University conducted spectral analyses of alarm sounds in two refinery control rooms. Certain alarm sounds, standard on DCS systems, like a chime, are predominately in the same frequency range that is affected by age-induced hearing loss.

According to COP, this means that older operators may be unable to “hear” alarms that emit these sounds, which are problematic if operators are able to adjust alarm volumes, where the previous shift operator may have reduced the volume, making detection more difficult for those just coming on shift.

Age-related hearing loss is very common and widespread across the globe. As we age, our hearing health may deteriorate, resulting in presbycusis, also known as age-related hearing loss. Individuals with declining hearing should seek treatment for their condition as soon as possible. This will allow them to preserve what hearing they have left.



A more detailed study to determine optimal alarm sounds is being planned. The study will provide recommendations not only to accommodate the age-induced and noise-induced hearing loss, but also encoding alarm priorities in multi-console control rooms.

